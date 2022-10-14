What shareholders can do to beat the market with LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) stock

As of close of business last night, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s stock clocked out at 80.00, up 3.59% from its previous closing price of $77.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2201530 shares were traded. LYB reached its highest trading level at $80.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LYB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On September 02, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $80.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its Sector Weight to Underweight on August 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $73.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when McMurray Michael C. sold 33,880 shares for $110.94 per share. The transaction valued at 3,758,485 led to the insider holds 39,612 shares of the business.

Bindra Jagjeet S. sold 2,640 shares of LYB for $294,204 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 7,020 shares after completing the transaction at $111.44 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Guilfoyle James D, who serves as the EVP, Adv Polymer Sol & Sup Chn of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $114.59 each. As a result, the insider received 143,238 and left with 35,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LyondellBasell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has reached a high of $112.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LYB traded 2.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 328.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LYB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 5.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.20, LYB has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.63.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.01 and a low estimate of $3.75, while EPS last year was $6.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.41, with high estimates of $6.88 and low estimates of $3.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.95 and $13.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.57. EPS for the following year is $15.76, with 25 analysts recommending between $20.55 and $9.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $13.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.82B to a low estimate of $12.25B. As of the current estimate, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s year-ago sales were $11.56B, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.36B, an increase of 5.20% less than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.09B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.17B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.9B and the low estimate is $41.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.