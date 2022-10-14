What shareholders can do to beat the market with Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) stock

In the latest session, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) closed at 12.66 up 4.54% from its previous closing price of $12.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1754564 shares were traded. SBH reached its highest trading level at $12.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on June 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Goss John Howard JR sold 21,489 shares for $17.76 per share. The transaction valued at 381,645 led to the insider holds 20,179 shares of the business.

Mulder Susan R sold 2,901 shares of SBH for $60,921 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Mulder Susan R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider received 52,500 and left with 2,901 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sally’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBH has reached a high of $21.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBH has traded an average of 1.31M shares per day and 1.55M over the past ten days. A total of 106.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.58M. Shares short for SBH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.82M with a Short Ratio of 8.62, compared to 10.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.18% and a Short% of Float of 21.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.29. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.88B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.