Which analyst expects Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) closed at 45.78 up 0.86% from its previous closing price of $45.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1162678 shares were traded. IRM reached its highest trading level at $46.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

On February 25, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $52.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on August 02, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when Meaney William L sold 10,507 shares for $46.73 per share. The transaction valued at 490,992 led to the insider holds 295,650 shares of the business.

Meaney William L sold 10,509 shares of IRM for $485,516 on Oct 04. The President and CEO now owns 295,650 shares after completing the transaction at $46.20 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, MARSON DEBORAH, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of the company, sold 1,125 shares for $53.82 each. As a result, the insider received 60,548 and left with 50,282 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Iron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRM has reached a high of $58.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IRM has traded an average of 1.86M shares per day and 1.47M over the past ten days. A total of 290.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.16M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IRM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.62M with a Short Ratio of 9.97, compared to 17.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.06% and a Short% of Float of 8.52%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IRM is 2.47, from 2.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.88. The current Payout Ratio is 144.90% for IRM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1082:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $1.83, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, an increase of 16.60% less than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.49B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.66B and the low estimate is $5.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.