Which analyst expects Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s stock clocked out at 62.06, up 3.85% from its previous closing price of $59.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1185054 shares were traded. PNW reached its highest trading level at $62.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PNW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On April 19, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $72 to $78.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its In-line to Underperform on March 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $68.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Lockwood Barbara D sold 3,489 shares for $74.25 per share. The transaction valued at 259,058 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

HATFIELD JAMES R sold 3,327 shares of PNW for $212,130 on Nov 09. The EVP, Advisor to CEO now owns 25,743 shares after completing the transaction at $63.76 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinnacle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 137.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNW has reached a high of $80.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PNW traded 802.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PNW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 2.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.18, PNW has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.75. The current Payout Ratio is 69.60% for PNW, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.57, with high estimates of $2.9 and low estimates of $2.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.02. EPS for the following year is $4.18, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.8B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.08B and the low estimate is $3.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.