Which analyst expects PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) closed at 15.96 up 1.46% from its previous closing price of $15.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1607305 shares were traded. PRG reached its highest trading level at $16.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PROG Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Garner Brian bought 2,500 shares for $19.39 per share. The transaction valued at 48,475 led to the insider holds 38,523 shares of the business.

Thomas Eugene Vin IV bought 1,200 shares of PRG for $23,268 on Aug 03. The General Counsel and Corp Sec now owns 33,733 shares after completing the transaction at $19.39 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Doman Curtis Linn, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer-PROG of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $19.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 962,500 and bolstered with 72,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PROG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRG has reached a high of $50.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRG has traded an average of 672.86K shares per day and 649.4k over the past ten days. A total of 52.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.83M. Shares short for PRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.20, compared to 4.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.16% and a Short% of Float of 9.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PRG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 19, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1179:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $2.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.