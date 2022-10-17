A correction may be in store for Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares?

As of close of business last night, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.05, down -9.29% from its previous closing price of $2.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7076537 shares were traded. BNGO reached its highest trading level at $2.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BNGO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 16, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On September 24, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.25.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2020, with a $1.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Linney Yvonne sold 20,000 shares for $3.62 per share. The transaction valued at 72,402 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BARKER DAVID L bought 10,000 shares of BNGO for $16,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 13,894 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Holmlin R. Erik, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,025 shares for $3.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,037 and bolstered with 5,025 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has reached a high of $6.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3932, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0678.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BNGO traded 8.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 285.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 284.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BNGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 44.17M with a Short Ratio of 5.34, compared to 38.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.25% and a Short% of Float of 15.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $6.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.34M to a low estimate of $6.2M. As of the current estimate, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.86M, an estimated increase of 62.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.76M, an increase of 59.80% less than the figure of $62.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.66M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.98M, up 45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.97M and the low estimate is $37.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 86.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.