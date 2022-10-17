A glimpse at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) closed at 0.29 down -61.94% from its previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4646 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3643002 shares were traded. NVOS reached its highest trading level at $0.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 11,156 led to the insider holds 217,717 shares of the business.

Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares of NVOS for $11,125 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 212,717 shares after completing the transaction at $2.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3611, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7272.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVOS has traded an average of 13.36K shares per day and 387.09k over the past ten days. A total of 29.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.38M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 116.1k with a Short Ratio of 1.19, compared to 112.25k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.