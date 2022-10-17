A glimpse at Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) closed at 0.81 up 23.47% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1530 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3830944 shares were traded. SBFM reached its highest trading level at $0.9796 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 399.10 and its Current Ratio is at 401.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Sebaaly Camille bought 25,000 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 30,500 led to the insider holds 144,465 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBFM has reached a high of $22.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9956, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8231.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBFM has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 517.08k over the past ten days. A total of 18.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.50M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBFM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 66.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 116.63k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.