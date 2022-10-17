A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

After closing at $7.38 in the most recent trading day, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) closed at 6.87, down -6.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5285260 shares were traded. LAZR reached its highest trading level at $7.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LAZR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2022, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $10.

On September 20, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on September 20, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Russell Austin bought 25,000 shares for $9.87 per share. The transaction valued at 246,818 led to the insider holds 1,030,000 shares of the business.

Russell Austin bought 25,000 shares of LAZR for $234,870 on Sep 15. The Chairperson, President & CEO now owns 1,005,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Russell Austin, who serves as the Chairperson, President & CEO of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 229,582 and bolstered with 980,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 71.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has reached a high of $23.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 352.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 225.01M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 48.99M with a Short Ratio of 8.15, compared to 42.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.74% and a Short% of Float of 20.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.94M, up 29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.06M and the low estimate is $120M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 208.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.