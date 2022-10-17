A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

The price of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) closed at 30.27 in the last session, down -0.43% from day before closing price of $30.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2830445 shares were traded. OHI reached its highest trading level at $30.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OHI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $35.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Makode Gail D bought 1,000 shares for $28.73 per share. The transaction valued at 28,730 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Anand Kapila K bought 1,000 shares of OHI for $28,318 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 14,676 shares after completing the transaction at $28.32 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omega’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OHI has reached a high of $33.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OHI traded on average about 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 235.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.09M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OHI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.25M with a Short Ratio of 7.68, compared to 20.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.33% and a Short% of Float of 10.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OHI is 2.68, which was 2.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.14.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $243.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $257.5M to a low estimate of $215.35M. As of the current estimate, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $272.1M, an estimated decrease of -10.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $846.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $947.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, down -10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $965.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $849.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.