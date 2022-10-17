A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)

After closing at $0.10 in the most recent trading day, Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) closed at 0.09, down -7.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0074 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2641457 shares were traded. PALI reached its highest trading level at $0.1049 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0920.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PALI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Finley John David bought 19,481 shares for $0.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,799 led to the insider holds 148,727 shares of the business.

Finley John David bought 7,350 shares of PALI for $1,176 on Aug 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 129,246 shares after completing the transaction at $0.16 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Hallam Thomas, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 57,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Palisade’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PALI has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1696, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6422.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.39M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PALI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 495.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 434.98k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.29.