An average trading volume for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) closed at 5.45 in the last session, down -3.88% from day before closing price of $5.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1693069 shares were traded. LICY reached its highest trading level at $5.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LICY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On November 23, 2021, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 66.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has reached a high of $14.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LICY traded on average about 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 174.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.66M. Insiders hold about 22.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LICY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.84M with a Short Ratio of 7.67, compared to 5.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 5.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$2.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.16M to a low estimate of $5.3M. As of the current estimate, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.71M, an estimated increase of 550.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.25M, an increase of 224.50% less than the figure of $550.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.82M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LICY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.38M, up 436.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $299.3M and the low estimate is $81.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 367.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.