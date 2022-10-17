An average trading volume for PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (PMCB) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) closed at 2.73 in the last session, down -0.73% from day before closing price of $2.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074545 shares were traded. PMCB reached its highest trading level at $2.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PMCB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 75.50 and its Current Ratio is at 75.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMCB has reached a high of $3.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6102, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3294.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PMCB traded on average about 128.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 197.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 20.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.87M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PMCB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 192.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.59, compared to 287.16k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.