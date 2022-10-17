An average trading volume for Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) closed at 78.06 in the last session, down -3.65% from day before closing price of $81.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1215934 shares were traded. STLD reached its highest trading level at $81.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $88 from $89 previously.

On May 31, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $114 to $92.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on January 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when BUSSE KEITH E sold 5,040 shares for $83.51 per share. The transaction valued at 420,890 led to the insider holds 724,034 shares of the business.

Graham Christopher A sold 12,000 shares of STLD for $998,400 on Jun 03. The Senior Vice President now owns 85,338 shares after completing the transaction at $83.20 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, BUSSE KEITH E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $73.01 each. As a result, the insider received 365,046 and left with 727,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Steel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STLD has reached a high of $100.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STLD traded on average about 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 186.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.30M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for STLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 7.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for STLD is 1.36, which was 1.01 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 5.30% for STLD, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.55 and a low estimate of $3.34, while EPS last year was $4.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.09, with high estimates of $4.46 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.47 and $17.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.92. EPS for the following year is $9.57, with 11 analysts recommending between $13.14 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.9B to a low estimate of $4.29B. As of the current estimate, Steel Dynamics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.09B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.73B, a decrease of -10.90% less than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.41B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.71B and the low estimate is $15.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.