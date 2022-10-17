An investigation into Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s technical aspects

After closing at $2.57 in the most recent trading day, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) closed at 2.40, down -6.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2704138 shares were traded. AMRS reached its highest trading level at $2.7450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMRS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

On May 25, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.50.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on May 25, 2022, with a $2.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Kung Frank sold 200,000 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 700,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kung Frank sold 400,000 shares of AMRS for $1,440,000 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 36,488 shares after completing the transaction at $3.60 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Kung Frank, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,080,676 shares for $3.80 each. As a result, the insider received 4,106,569 and left with 109,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRS has reached a high of $15.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1168, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3721.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 319.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.33M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 46.04M with a Short Ratio of 6.05, compared to 47.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.40% and a Short% of Float of 21.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $84.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.22M to a low estimate of $82.96M. As of the current estimate, Amyris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.23M, an estimated increase of 85.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.35M, an increase of 121.60% over than the figure of $85.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $95.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $467.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $335.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $401.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $324.43M, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $485.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $532.85M and the low estimate is $437.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.