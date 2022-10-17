An investigation into KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s technical aspects

The price of KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) closed at 24.37 in the last session, down -0.04% from day before closing price of $24.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3958896 shares were traded. KNBE reached its highest trading level at $24.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KNBE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On May 26, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when KLAUSMEYER KEVIN sold 7,260 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 167,010 led to the insider holds 11,812 shares of the business.

KLAUSMEYER KEVIN sold 11,616 shares of KNBE for $246,748 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 11,812 shares after completing the transaction at $21.24 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Venkataraman Shrikrishna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 86,156 shares for $22.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,896,750 and left with 377,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KnowBe4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 580.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 93.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNBE has reached a high of $29.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KNBE traded on average about 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 175.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.30M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KNBE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.07, compared to 1.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $331.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $332.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $246.3M, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $415.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.9M and the low estimate is $392.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.