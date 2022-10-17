Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) closed the day trading at 2.38 down -15.60% from the previous closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3323544 shares were traded. APDN reached its highest trading level at $2.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APDN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on February 12, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On January 14, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $14.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 18, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APDN has reached a high of $7.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7186, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2269.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APDN traded about 9.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APDN traded about 15.33M shares per day. A total of 12.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.71M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APDN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 274.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 253.12k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.28 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.03M, up 105.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.83M and the low estimate is $9.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.