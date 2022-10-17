Are analysts optimistic about 89bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock?

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) closed the day trading at 7.67 down -4.24% from the previous closing price of $8.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3201503 shares were traded. ETNB reached its highest trading level at $8.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ETNB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $33 previously.

On December 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares for $3.55 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999,995 led to the insider holds 7,782,669 shares of the business.

Waisbourd Ram sold 7,000 shares of ETNB for $39,900 on Feb 01. The now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $5.70 per share. On Jan 28, another insider, PALEKAR ROHAN, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $6.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,350 and bolstered with 45,845 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $19.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ETNB traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ETNB traded about 1.2M shares per day. A total of 39.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.65M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 1.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$1.41, while EPS last year was -$1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.64 and -$5.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.92. EPS for the following year is -$3.64, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$6.96.