Are analysts optimistic about Commercial Metals Company’s (NYSE:CMC) stock?

The closing price of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) was 41.22 for the day, down -1.97% from the previous closing price of $42.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1315684 shares were traded. CMC reached its highest trading level at $43.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $42.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when GARRISON TY L sold 20,000 shares for $39.28 per share. The transaction valued at 785,600 led to the insider holds 114,609 shares of the business.

SLOAN LINDSAY L bought 200 shares of CMC for $6,570 on Jul 01. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 10,749 shares after completing the transaction at $32.85 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, McPherson John R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $40.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 202,750 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Commercial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMC has reached a high of $46.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.55.

Shares Statistics:

CMC traded an average of 856.80K shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.32M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 4.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, CMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21. The current Payout Ratio is 5.60% for CMC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.71 and a low estimate of $1.94, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.45 and $7.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.25. EPS for the following year is $6.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.05 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, Commercial Metals Company’s year-ago sales were $2.03B, an estimated increase of 23.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.73B, up 32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.06B and the low estimate is $7.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.