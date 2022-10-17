Are Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock clocked out at 6.34, up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $6.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3864032 shares were traded. CUK reached its highest trading level at $6.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.22.

To gain a deeper understanding of CUK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.40.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares for $11.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,175,500 led to the insider holds 870,950 shares of the business.

PARKER SIR JOHN sold 7,048 shares of CUK for $125,548 on Apr 14. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.81 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Thamm Michael Olaf, who serves as the Group CEO – Costa Crociere of the company, sold 3,841 shares for $20.62 each. As a result, the insider received 79,195 and left with 205,465 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has reached a high of $23.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.25.

It appears that CUK traded 2.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CUK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 5.32M on Jun 14, 2022.

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.36 and -$3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.36. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $1.15.

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $13.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.75B to a low estimate of $13.75B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $1.91B, an estimated increase of 620.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 620.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.8B and the low estimate is $21.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.