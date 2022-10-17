Are Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Sabre Corporation’s stock clocked out at 5.41, down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $5.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4501735 shares were traded. SABR reached its highest trading level at $5.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SABR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on March 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when MENKE SEAN E sold 20,000 shares for $8.01 per share. The transaction valued at 160,200 led to the insider holds 1,257,888 shares of the business.

MANDEL GAIL sold 715 shares of SABR for $4,390 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 52,056 shares after completing the transaction at $6.14 per share. On May 02, another insider, MANDEL GAIL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 715 shares for $10.38 each. As a result, the insider received 7,422 and left with 52,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABR has reached a high of $12.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SABR traded 5.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 326.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.33M. Shares short for SABR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.46, compared to 43.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.84% and a Short% of Float of 13.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.31 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $649.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $672M to a low estimate of $630.71M. As of the current estimate, Sabre Corporation’s year-ago sales were $396.73M, an estimated increase of 63.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $698.62M, an increase of 58.40% less than the figure of $63.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $731M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672.49M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 52.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.73B and the low estimate is $2.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.