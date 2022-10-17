As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) offers stability

The closing price of DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) was 8.02 for the day, up 3.62% from the previous closing price of $7.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2390972 shares were traded. DHT reached its highest trading level at $8.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DHT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 109.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHT has reached a high of $9.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.35.

Shares Statistics:

DHT traded an average of 2.58M shares per day over the past three months and 2.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DHT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.72, compared to 8.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.40% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, DHT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.11.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $90.45M to a low estimate of $42.34M. As of the current estimate, DHT Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.26M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $436.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $289.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.45M, up 42.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $370.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $501.79M and the low estimate is $272M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.