As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) offers stability

The closing price of ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) was 22.46 for the day, down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $22.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3073235 shares were traded. FORG reached its highest trading level at $22.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FORG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On October 11, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Truist initiated its Buy rating on October 11, 2021, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Barker Peter M sold 2,000 shares for $16.75 per share. The transaction valued at 33,500 led to the insider holds 121,654 shares of the business.

Barker Peter M sold 9,000 shares of FORG for $233,215 on Dec 10. The Chief Product Officer & EVP now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $25.91 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, GravityRock A.S., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 92,633 shares for $26.34 each. As a result, the insider received 2,439,703 and left with 1,275,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FORG has reached a high of $36.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.67.

Shares Statistics:

FORG traded an average of 840.46K shares per day over the past three months and 3.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.66M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FORG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 629.69k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 9.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FORG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $216M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $211.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $213.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $176.93M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $269.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $279M and the low estimate is $261.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.