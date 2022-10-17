As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) offers stability

The closing price of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) was 45.85 for the day, down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $45.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1123117 shares were traded. SEE reached its highest trading level at $47.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SEE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on August 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $58 from $62 previously.

On August 03, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $66 to $70.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $64.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Chammas Emile Z. bought 1,000 shares for $54.08 per share. The transaction valued at 54,079 led to the insider holds 208,161 shares of the business.

Keizer Henry R. bought 500 shares of SEE for $27,625 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 20,763 shares after completing the transaction at $55.25 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Doheny Edward L II, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 4,500 shares for $56.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 256,274 and bolstered with 515,254 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sealed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEE has reached a high of $70.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.70.

Shares Statistics:

SEE traded an average of 994.51K shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.43M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SEE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.56, compared to 1.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, SEE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.51. The current Payout Ratio is 21.40% for SEE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.22 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $4.52, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.69 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Sealed Air Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.53B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.36B and the low estimate is $5.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.