Considering Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) closed at 16.64 in the last session, down -2.12% from day before closing price of $17.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7849525 shares were traded. NLY reached its highest trading level at $17.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on June 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $6.75 from $6.25 previously.

On February 14, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8.75 to $7.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Finkelstein David L bought 200,000 shares for $5.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,112,000 led to the insider holds 1,669,013 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Annaly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLY has reached a high of $35.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NLY traded on average about 10.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 445.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 443.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 51.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 53.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NLY is 3.52, which was 0.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.38.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $565.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $627M to a low estimate of $519.3M. As of the current estimate, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $474.05M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $596.32M, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $627M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $567M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.