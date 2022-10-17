Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) closed at 4.21 in the last session, down -0.24% from day before closing price of $4.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3384005 shares were traded. GNW reached its highest trading level at $4.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1850.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GNW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2016, Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $5.25.

Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 08, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when McInerney Thomas J sold 100,000 shares for $4.25 per share. The transaction valued at 425,400 led to the insider holds 3,839,625 shares of the business.

McInerney Thomas J sold 100,000 shares of GNW for $394,700 on May 24. The President and CEO; Director now owns 3,939,625 shares after completing the transaction at $3.95 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, McInerney Thomas J, who serves as the President and CEO; Director of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $4.17 each. As a result, the insider received 625,950 and left with 2,815,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genworth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNW has reached a high of $4.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0674, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9626.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GNW traded on average about 3.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 509.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 496.96M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GNW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 14.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.94B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.94B. As of the current estimate, Genworth Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.76B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.81B and the low estimate is $7.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.