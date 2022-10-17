Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) was 24.24 for the day, down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $24.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074979 shares were traded. HOMB reached its highest trading level at $24.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOMB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 17, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Rankin Jim sold 11,032 shares for $24.07 per share. The transaction valued at 265,540 led to the insider holds 209,817 shares of the business.

LIEBLONG ALEX R bought 5,000 shares of HOMB for $117,788 on Aug 31. The Director now owns 55,000 shares after completing the transaction at $23.56 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, LIEBLONG ALEX R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $24.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 242,100 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Home’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOMB has reached a high of $26.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.90.

Shares Statistics:

HOMB traded an average of 949.15K shares per day over the past three months and 964.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 205.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.62M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOMB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.12M with a Short Ratio of 8.02, compared to 5.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.54, HOMB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.48. The current Payout Ratio is 44.30% for HOMB, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $898.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $917.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $710.54M, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.