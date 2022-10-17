How is Antero Resources Corporation’s (NYSE: AR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) closed at 34.01 in the last session, down -4.89% from day before closing price of $35.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6755275 shares were traded. AR reached its highest trading level at $36.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 05, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $42 to $50.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Keenan W Howard JR sold 374,086 shares for $37.71 per share. The transaction valued at 14,108,242 led to the insider holds 5,000,000 shares of the business.

Keenan W Howard JR sold 373,866 shares of AR for $14,480,003 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 5,374,086 shares after completing the transaction at $38.73 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, CLARK ROBERT J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 225,000 and left with 66,227 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Antero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AR has reached a high of $48.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AR traded on average about 6.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 310.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.24M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.14, compared to 28.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.56 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.63 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.06 and $4.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.8. EPS for the following year is $8.6, with 13 analysts recommending between $13.55 and $5.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.62B, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.57B and the low estimate is $5.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.