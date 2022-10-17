I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Kellogg Company (K).

The price of Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) closed at 71.98 in the last session, down -1.60% from day before closing price of $73.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1744018 shares were traded. K reached its highest trading level at $73.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at K’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $81 to $74.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 100,000 shares for $70.30 per share. The transaction valued at 7,029,760 led to the insider holds 56,431,838 shares of the business.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 100,000 shares of K for $7,111,680 on Sep 20. The 10% Owner now owns 56,531,838 shares after completing the transaction at $71.12 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $72.49 each. As a result, the insider received 7,248,740 and left with 56,631,838 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kellogg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, K has reached a high of $76.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, K traded on average about 2.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.84M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 339.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.95M. Insiders hold about 16.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for K as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.52, compared to 17.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 5.45%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for K is 2.36, which was 2.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.51. The current Payout Ratio is 53.10% for K, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 24, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.72B to a low estimate of $3.6B. As of the current estimate, Kellogg Company’s year-ago sales were $3.56B, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.71B, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.63B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for K’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.18B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.14B and the low estimate is $14.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.