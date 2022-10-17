I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN).

After closing at $0.13 in the most recent trading day, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) closed at 0.11, down -11.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0139 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9018278 shares were traded. VTGN reached its highest trading level at $0.1287 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1110.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VTGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 17,870 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares of VTGN for $17,870 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.18 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Singh Shawn, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 600,000 shares for $0.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,200 and bolstered with 626,234 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTGN has reached a high of $2.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1712, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9482.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.85M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 206.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.00M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.77M with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 14.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.12% and a Short% of Float of 8.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $360k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $400k to a low estimate of $280k. As of the current estimate, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $350k, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.03M and the low estimate is $1.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 690.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.