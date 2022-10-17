ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) was 6.05 for the day, down -2.42% from the previous closing price of $6.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4077642 shares were traded. IMGN reached its highest trading level at $6.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 21, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $6.

On February 11, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on February 11, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMGN has reached a high of $7.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.11.

Shares Statistics:

IMGN traded an average of 3.07M shares per day over the past three months and 4.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 253.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.83M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IMGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.48, compared to 16.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.19M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, ImmunoGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.95M, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.86M, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $246.83M and the low estimate is $69.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.