In spite of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s (NYSE:SHO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s stock clocked out at 10.04, down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $10.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2422153 shares were traded. SHO reached its highest trading level at $10.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on March 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Springer Robert C sold 1 shares for $12.35 per share. The transaction valued at 12 led to the insider holds 540,523 shares of the business.

PASQUALE DOUGLAS M bought 9,000 shares of SHO for $95,670 on Dec 15. The Interim CEO now owns 359,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.63 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, PASQUALE DOUGLAS M, who serves as the Interim CEO of the company, bought 1,765 shares for $11.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,415 and bolstered with 350,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sunstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHO has reached a high of $13.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHO traded 4.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.63M. Shares short for SHO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.29, compared to 11.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SHO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $218.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.1M to a low estimate of $182.82M. As of the current estimate, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $103.76M, an estimated increase of 110.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.18M, an increase of 43.90% less than the figure of $110.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $242.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $902.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $754M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $830.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $509.15M, up 63.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $925.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $838M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.