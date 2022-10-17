In the case of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS), what’s next?

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) closed the day trading at 0.04 down -15.00% from the previous closing price of $0.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0075 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8390989 shares were traded. COMS reached its highest trading level at $0.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0420.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COMS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Davies Brent M bought 6,000 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 5,920 led to the insider holds 572,267 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMS has reached a high of $2.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1091, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3543.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COMS traded about 6.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COMS traded about 15.72M shares per day. A total of 79.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.01M. Insiders hold about 25.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 0.69, compared to 2.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $118M and the low estimate is $118M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 619.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.