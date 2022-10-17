In the case of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), what’s next?

The closing price of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) was 170.19 for the day, down -2.53% from the previous closing price of $174.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5932725 shares were traded. PEP reached its highest trading level at $176.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $169.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 776.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $185.

On September 27, 2022, Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $179 to $181.

DZ Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $180.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Krishnan Ramkumar sold 3,433 shares for $174.83 per share. The transaction valued at 600,193 led to the insider holds 50,577 shares of the business.

Williams Steven C sold 1,753 shares of PEP for $300,076 on Jul 15. The CEO, PFNA now owns 70,892 shares after completing the transaction at $171.18 per share. On May 17, another insider, Tanner Kirk, who serves as the CEO, PBNA of the company, sold 13,679 shares for $174.15 each. As a result, the insider received 2,382,260 and left with 90,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PepsiCo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEP has reached a high of $181.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 171.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 169.42.

Shares Statistics:

PEP traded an average of 4.52M shares per day over the past three months and 5.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PEP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 11.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.09, PEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 63.30% for PEP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.87 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.68, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.95 and $6.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.67. EPS for the following year is $7.25, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.5 and $7.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.05B to a low estimate of $20.37B. As of the current estimate, PepsiCo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.19B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.37B, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.67B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $81.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.47B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.35B and the low estimate is $86.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.