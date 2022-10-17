In What Direction Will Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Goes From Here?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) closed the day trading at 0.18 down -13.81% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0290 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2969341 shares were traded. SLRX reached its highest trading level at $0.1940 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1511.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 27, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Burleson Tess bought 27,700 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 4,986 led to the insider holds 32,050 shares of the business.

Lieber Jonathan I bought 37,500 shares of SLRX for $7,016 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 37,500 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, McVicar William K., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 26,553 shares for $0.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000 and bolstered with 26,553 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLRX has reached a high of $0.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4015, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1369.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLRX traded about 399.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLRX traded about 23.27k shares per day. A total of 53.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.60M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SLRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 115.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.93, compared to 383.34k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 0.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.47.