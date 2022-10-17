Invest in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) closed at 44.17 in the last session, up 2.20% from day before closing price of $43.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172844 shares were traded. HALO reached its highest trading level at $44.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HALO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Torley Helen sold 50,000 shares for $39.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,990,768 led to the insider holds 537,160 shares of the business.

MATSUI CONNIE sold 32,000 shares of HALO for $1,292,113 on Nov 05. The Director now owns 181,983 shares after completing the transaction at $40.38 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Halozyme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HALO has reached a high of $52.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HALO traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 967.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.31M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HALO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.9M with a Short Ratio of 9.22, compared to 8.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 7.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.59 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $686.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $530.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $610.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.31M, up 37.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $799.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $914M and the low estimate is $671.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.