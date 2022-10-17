Investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s stock clocked out at 20.13, down -0.89% from its previous closing price of $20.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1034718 shares were traded. BLMN reached its highest trading level at $20.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLMN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On February 22, 2022, Raymond James reiterated its Strong Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $30.

Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Lefferts Kelly sold 8,087 shares for $20.82 per share. The transaction valued at 168,371 led to the insider holds 36,626 shares of the business.

SMITH ELIZABETH A sold 8,869 shares of BLMN for $212,856 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 438,326 shares after completing the transaction at $24.00 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, SMITH ELIZABETH A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 191,131 shares for $24.14 each. As a result, the insider received 4,613,902 and left with 447,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bloomin”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLMN has reached a high of $25.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLMN traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.36M. Shares short for BLMN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.93M with a Short Ratio of 6.65, compared to 11.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.32% and a Short% of Float of 16.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, BLMN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.09 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -0.10% less than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.67B and the low estimate is $4.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.