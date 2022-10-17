Is Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $0.33 in the most recent trading day, Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) closed at 0.26, down -21.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0715 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3214936 shares were traded. NUWE reached its highest trading level at $0.2930 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NUWE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUWE has reached a high of $2.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6650, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7999.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 966.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.44M. Insiders hold about 0.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NUWE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 2.84k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.47 and -$1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.66. EPS for the following year is -$1.3, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$1.77.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.2M to a low estimate of $2.01M. As of the current estimate, Nuwellis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.51M, an estimated decrease of -15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45M, an increase of 32.20% over than the figure of -$15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.37M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.92M, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.29M and the low estimate is $10.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.