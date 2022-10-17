Is this a Prime Time To acquire Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) stock

After closing at $2.15 in the most recent trading day, Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) closed at 1.95, down -9.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2767896 shares were traded. BLND reached its highest trading level at $2.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $2.75 from $4 previously.

On May 25, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.20.Compass Point initiated its Neutral rating on May 25, 2022, with a $4.20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when Sumner Crystal sold 12,920 shares for $2.48 per share. The transaction valued at 32,045 led to the insider holds 599,772 shares of the business.

Sumner Crystal sold 12,920 shares of BLND for $30,773 on Oct 04. The Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk now owns 599,772 shares after completing the transaction at $2.38 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Sumner Crystal, who serves as the Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk of the company, sold 12,920 shares for $2.26 each. As a result, the insider received 29,153 and left with 599,772 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLND has reached a high of $16.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7802, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6641.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 232.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.83M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BLND as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.12M with a Short Ratio of 9.41, compared to 13.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $58.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.4M to a low estimate of $51.5M. As of the current estimate, Blend Labs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $98.22M, an estimated decrease of -40.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.66M, a decrease of -39.00% over than the figure of -$40.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.84M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $225.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $233.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $234.5M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $247.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272.3M and the low estimate is $213M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.