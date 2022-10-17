Is this a Prime Time To acquire Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) stock

The price of Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) closed at 6.72 in the last session, up 15.66% from day before closing price of $5.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1413127 shares were traded. BRLT reached its highest trading level at $7.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 18, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On October 18, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.

On October 18, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on October 18, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Bickley Ian bought 20,000 shares for $4.53 per share. The transaction valued at 90,600 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Kuo Jeffrey Chuenhong sold 8,986 shares of BRLT for $84,064 on Apr 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 87,719 shares after completing the transaction at $9.36 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Kuo Jeffrey Chuenhong, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 19,185 shares for $9.48 each. As a result, the insider received 181,874 and left with 87,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brilliant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 280.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 67.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRLT has reached a high of $20.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRLT traded on average about 108.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 181.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.63M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 329.58k with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 679.6k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $474.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $459.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $468.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $380.19M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $600.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $626.1M and the low estimate is $550M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.