It’s a good day to be an FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) shareholder

In the latest session, FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) closed at 6.63 down -22.91% from its previous closing price of $8.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3518434 shares were traded. FNGR reached its highest trading level at $9.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FingerMotion Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Shen Martin Chung-Wen bought 4,806 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 9,708 led to the insider holds 705,000 shares of the business.

Shen Martin Chung-Wen bought 194 shares of FNGR for $392 on Apr 26. The CEO now owns 700,194 shares after completing the transaction at $2.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 73.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNGR has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FNGR has traded an average of 3.27M shares per day and 17.14M over the past ten days. A total of 42.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.64M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FNGR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.20, compared to 24.07k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.

Earnings Estimates

