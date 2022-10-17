It’s a good day to be an Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Old Republic International Corporation’s stock clocked out at 22.74, down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $23.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1714274 shares were traded. ORI reached its highest trading level at $23.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ORI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 70.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $28 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when CALDWELL LISA J bought 9,920 shares for $23.63 per share. The transaction valued at 234,410 led to the insider holds 10,706 shares of the business.

WALKER STEVEN R bought 1,000 shares of ORI for $21,585 on May 02. The Director now owns 13,500 shares after completing the transaction at $21.59 per share. On May 02, another insider, WALKER STEVEN R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $21.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,383 and bolstered with 26,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORI has reached a high of $26.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ORI traded 1.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 303.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ORI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 3.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, ORI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.89. The current Payout Ratio is 27.80% for ORI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.58B, down -10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.26B and the low estimate is $7.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.