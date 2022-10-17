It’s an appealing income play to consider Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

The price of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) closed at 10.62 in the last session, up 1.34% from day before closing price of $10.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1042285 shares were traded. AMPS reached its highest trading level at $10.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMPS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.50 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 18, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On April 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $10.50.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 07, 2022, with a $10.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 1,050,000 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 11,560,500 led to the insider holds 20,775,125 shares of the business.

GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 7,000,000 shares of AMPS for $77,070,000 on Oct 03. The 10% Owner now owns 21,825,125 shares after completing the transaction at $11.01 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 66.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPS has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMPS traded on average about 897.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 963.86k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 153.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.74M. Insiders hold about 59.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.50% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.8M, up 45.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $179.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200.84M and the low estimate is $158.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.