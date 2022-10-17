It’s an appealing income play to consider Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)

The price of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) closed at 20.56 in the last session, down -4.06% from day before closing price of $21.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1180203 shares were traded. HLF reached its highest trading level at $21.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HLF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when LeFevre Alan W bought 5,000 shares for $20.60 per share. The transaction valued at 103,000 led to the insider holds 29,984 shares of the business.

Hoffman Alan L bought 4,540 shares of HLF for $99,741 on May 17. The EVP, Global Corporate Affairs now owns 57,218 shares after completing the transaction at $21.97 per share. On May 12, another insider, JOHNSON MICHAEL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,840 shares for $22.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 133,444 and bolstered with 255,387 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Herbalife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLF has reached a high of $47.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HLF traded on average about 899.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 917.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HLF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.57, compared to 5.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.84% and a Short% of Float of 8.57%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 17, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.92. EPS for the following year is $4.9, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.9 and $4.9.