The name Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) closed at 3.67 down -2.39% from its previous closing price of $3.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1689453 shares were traded. HRTX reached its highest trading level at $3.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6550.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on May 27, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On February 20, 2020, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $48.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 16, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $64.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when MANHARD KIMBERLY sold 1,504 shares for $4.76 per share. The transaction valued at 7,154 led to the insider holds 10,872 shares of the business.

Christian Waage sold 300 shares of HRTX for $2,920 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 3,200 shares after completing the transaction at $9.73 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Johnson Craig A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 250 shares for $9.73 each. As a result, the insider received 2,432 and left with 2,840 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRTX has reached a high of $12.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4100, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0619.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HRTX has traded an average of 3.26M shares per day and 2.07M over the past ten days. A total of 102.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.39M. Shares short for HRTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 40.18M with a Short Ratio of 10.25, compared to 38.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39.21% and a Short% of Float of 51.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.91. EPS for the following year is -$1.11, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.74 and -$1.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $24.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $24.75M to a low estimate of $24.1M. As of the current estimate, Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.44M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.53M, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $106.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $86.35M, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $166.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175M and the low estimate is $153.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.