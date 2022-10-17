There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) can be one of them

The closing price of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) was 94.67 for the day, down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $95.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2174328 shares were traded. PRU reached its highest trading level at $97.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $115.

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $100.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $131 to $121.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when SULLIVAN ANDREW F sold 2,231 shares for $106.28 per share. The transaction valued at 237,119 led to the insider holds 13,618 shares of the business.

Silitch Nicholas C sold 2,000 shares of PRU for $219,480 on Mar 03. The Senior Vice President now owns 11,370 shares after completing the transaction at $109.74 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, SULLIVAN ANDREW F, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,951 shares for $113.35 each. As a result, the insider received 334,496 and left with 13,415 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prudential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRU has reached a high of $124.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.56.

Shares Statistics:

PRU traded an average of 1.75M shares per day over the past three months and 1.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 374.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.59M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.25, compared to 8.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.40, PRU has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.40.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $3.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.33, with high estimates of $2.99 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.42 and $7.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.77. EPS for the following year is $12.12, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.29 and $11.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.83B to a low estimate of $11.18B. As of the current estimate, Prudential Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.71B, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.78B, down -11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.64B and the low estimate is $49.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.