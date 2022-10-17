There is a good chance Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) closed at 26.21 in the last session, down -8.45% from day before closing price of $28.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40510431 shares were traded. ACI reached its highest trading level at $27.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on January 12, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $31 from $33 previously.

On January 07, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $37.

On December 14, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $33.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2021, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when KIMCO REALTY CORP sold 11,500,000 shares for $26.18 per share. The transaction valued at 301,070,000 led to the insider holds 28,338,105 shares of the business.

MORRIS SUSAN sold 252,002 shares of ACI for $7,272,778 on Aug 10. The EVP & Chief Operations Officer now owns 386,926 shares after completing the transaction at $28.86 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, MORRIS SUSAN, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 252,003 shares for $28.25 each. As a result, the insider received 7,119,085 and left with 638,928 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Albertsons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 163.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACI has reached a high of $37.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACI traded on average about 3.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 513.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.51M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 6.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ACI is 0.48, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.01 and $2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.89B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $78.8B and the low estimate is $75.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.