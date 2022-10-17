There Is Still Room For Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) closed the day trading at 3.14 down -3.68% from the previous closing price of $3.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17412722 shares were traded. TLRY reached its highest trading level at $3.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TLRY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $9.

On November 18, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $10.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on November 18, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares for $2.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,018,395 led to the insider holds 6,574,196 shares of the business.

Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares of TLRY for $1,128,015 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 6,924,196 shares after completing the transaction at $3.22 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Kennedy Brendan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 350,000 shares for $3.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,081,675 and left with 7,624,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLRY has reached a high of $13.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4328, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7586.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TLRY traded about 27.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TLRY traded about 36.59M shares per day. A total of 611.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.09M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TLRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 72.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 69.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.60% and a Short% of Float of 13.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.