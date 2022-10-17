There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI).

As of close of business last night, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s stock clocked out at 9.08, down -2.89% from its previous closing price of $9.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1363393 shares were traded. ARI reached its highest trading level at $9.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $11 from $12.50 previously.

On January 08, 2020, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on January 08, 2020, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Carlton Pamela G sold 833 shares for $12.78 per share. The transaction valued at 10,647 led to the insider holds 11,229 shares of the business.

BIDERMAN MARK C sold 10,000 shares of ARI for $126,827 on May 17. The Director now owns 65,663 shares after completing the transaction at $12.68 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Kasdin Robert A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $15.37 each. As a result, the insider received 153,731 and left with 42,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apollo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 110.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARI has reached a high of $15.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARI traded 1.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.97, compared to 4.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, ARI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.53.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $67.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.33M to a low estimate of $61.9M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.24M, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.1M, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $245.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $266.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $284.51M, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $280.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $308M and the low estimate is $260M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.