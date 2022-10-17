There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN).

In the latest session, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) closed at 3.93 up 16.62% from its previous closing price of $3.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1187199 shares were traded. SOUN reached its highest trading level at $3.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On June 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 2,779 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 9,726 led to the insider holds 1,216,133 shares of the business.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 3,356 shares of SOUN for $10,202 on Sep 21. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,218,912 shares after completing the transaction at $3.04 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 8,082 shares for $3.59 each. As a result, the insider received 28,976 and left with 1,222,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 131.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3076, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4246.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOUN has traded an average of 230.09K shares per day and 292.25k over the past ten days. A total of 162.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.84M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.54, compared to 876.25k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.91. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108M and the low estimate is $54.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 206.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.